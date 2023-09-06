Ethic Inc. Invests $841,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $439,190.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,658,356.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $439,190.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,658,356.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,674. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

SGEN opened at $207.18 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $210.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.89.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

