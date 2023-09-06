Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

