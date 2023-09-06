Ethic Inc. Has $834,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.