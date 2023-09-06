Ethic Inc. Has $817,000 Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.