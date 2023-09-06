Ethic Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,081 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.