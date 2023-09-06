Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAR opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avis Budget Group

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.