Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

