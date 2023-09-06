Ethic Inc. Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 360,518 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,379.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 566,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

