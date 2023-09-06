Ethic Inc. Buys 5,794 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,081,184 shares of company stock valued at $814,184,354 in the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.