Ethic Inc. Buys 5,532 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

