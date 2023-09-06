Ethic Inc. Buys 2,522 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King upped their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion stock opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.10. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

