Ethic Inc. Buys 2,046 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Genpact by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Genpact by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 6,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,850,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genpact Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

