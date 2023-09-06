Ethic Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 379.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 967,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 765,610 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 175.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 70.8% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

