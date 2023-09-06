Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 17,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

JHX stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

