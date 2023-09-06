Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,557 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.