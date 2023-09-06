Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,143 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.56.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

