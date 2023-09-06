Ethic Inc. Acquires 3,360 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,000 after buying an additional 787,906 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.51.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $195.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

