Ethic Inc. Acquires 28,356 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

