Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,601 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.