EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.32% of EnPro Industries worth $137,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

