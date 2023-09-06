Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 18,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 19,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

