Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,093 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $96,311,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after buying an additional 9,906,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after buying an additional 2,484,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

