Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EIC opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at $249,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

