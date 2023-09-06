DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,238,118 shares of company stock valued at $821,118,057. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

