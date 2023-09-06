Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 86,822 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $134,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $226.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $207.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $232.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

