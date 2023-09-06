Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,278 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Conagra Brands worth $138,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAG opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

