Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 336,274 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Iridium Communications worth $130,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 437,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 214,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

