Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 201,199 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,225,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 201,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.88% of Xerox worth $142,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

XRX stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRX

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.