Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 256,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $136,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

