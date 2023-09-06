Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of American Financial Group worth $132,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AFG opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.