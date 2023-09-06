Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $126,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.81 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

