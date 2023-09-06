Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Roper Technologies worth $128,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $493.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

