Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.78% of Kohl’s worth $124,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

