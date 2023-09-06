Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Cheniere Energy worth $131,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

