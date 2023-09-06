Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,575 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.38% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $130,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

AIT stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $157.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

