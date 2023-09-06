Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 103,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Keysight Technologies worth $136,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

KEYS opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

