Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $129,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $523.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $568.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

