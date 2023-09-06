Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Regency Centers worth $140,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,450,000 after buying an additional 94,674 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,077,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,816,000 after buying an additional 265,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.