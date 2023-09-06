Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.24 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of Sensata Technologies worth $139,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

