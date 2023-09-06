Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134.84 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Teledyne Technologies worth $134,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,858,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,270 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $412.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.53 and a 200-day moving average of $412.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

