Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $133.46 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.34% of MYR Group worth $133,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.75. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

