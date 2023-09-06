Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $133.08 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.40% of ESCO Technologies worth $133,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

