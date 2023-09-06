Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $129.60 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of Selective Insurance Group worth $129,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5 %

SIGI stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.89 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

