Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $124.36 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Henry Schein worth $124,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.