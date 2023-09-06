Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 417,143 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $129,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

