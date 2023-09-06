Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,908 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of ResMed worth $125,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in ResMed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ResMed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.26 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

