Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.89% of Innospec worth $124,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

