Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,142 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of STERIS worth $137,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of STE stock opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.30 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.58.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

