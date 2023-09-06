Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.64. 19,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 22,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.