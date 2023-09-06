Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 2.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 57,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 214,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Defense Metals Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$49.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Defense Metals

(Get Free Report)

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.